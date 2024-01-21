Baseball: Rakuten pitcher Tanaka takes steep pay cut

Newsfrom Japan

Rakuten Eagles pitcher Masahiro Tanaka saw his annual salary cut by 45 percent on Sunday to an estimated 260 million yen ($1.77 million) plus incentives for the 2024 season. The former New York Yankee posted a 7-11 record with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games last year for the Eagles, who were fourth in the Pacific League. Tanaka has had a losing record in each of his three seasons back in Japan from his seven-year major league stint. "I haven't been able to produce results, but I believe I still can do well," said the 35-year-old right-hander, who is three wins shy of 200 for his career split between J...