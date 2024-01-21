Philippines’ Marcos draws fire for riding chopper to Coldplay concert
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been drawing criticism for using the presidential helicopter when he and his family went to a concert by British rock band Coldplay last Friday.
The event, held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province north of Manila, drew a record 40,000 concertgoers, resulting in unforeseen traffic complications along the route, presidential security head Maj. Gen. Nelson Morales said Saturday.
“Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our president, (we) took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper,” ...