DeSantis exits 2024 U.S. presidential race, endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for the White House. DeSantis’ exit leaves Trump and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley in a head-to-head race.

DeSantis’ sudden announcement came only about a week after the contest for the Republican presidential nomination opened in Iowa and two days before a primary vote in New Hampshire.

“I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory,” the 45-year-old governor, once regarded as a form...