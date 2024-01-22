Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week, with tech shares leading the way.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 472.80 points, or 1.31 percent, from Friday to 36,436.07. The broader Topix index was up 23.76 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,533.79.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, electric appliance and machinery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.12-13 yen compared with 148.11-21 yen in New York and 148.26-28 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0890-0894 an...