Nikkei index hits fresh 34-yr intraday high on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with the Nikkei index hitting a fresh 34-year intraday high, supported by firm tech shares after gains on their U.S. peers late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 412.29 points, or 1.15 percent, from Friday to 36,375.56. The broader Topix index was up 20.93 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,530.96.

The U.S. dollar fell slightly to the upper 147 yen range amid concerns among some participants that the Japanese currency’s recent weakening would prompt the country’s authorities to conduct a yen-buying intervention.

At noon, the U.S. dollar fetched 147...