Nikkei index ends at fresh 34-year high on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index on Monday ended at a fresh 34-year high above the 36,000-point threshold, as investors sought tech shares amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will likely maintain its ultraloose monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 583.68 points, or 1.62 percent, from Friday to 36,546.95, its highest close since February 1990 when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble. The broader Topix index was up 34.89 points, or 1.39 percent, at 2,544.92, also its highest finish since February 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, insurance and...