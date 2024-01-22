TSE to require top-tier listed firms to make disclosures in English

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. has decided to require firms listed on its top-tier Prime Market to disclose financial results in English in addition to Japanese in a bid to attract more investment from foreigners.

The policy, which will impact around 1,600 firms from March 2025, comes amid complaints from foreign investors that not enough data is provided in English and that some major firms fail to release information in English at the same time as information in Japanese.

According to a survey conducted by the TSE, about 97 percent of the companies listed on the Prime Market were disclosing infor...