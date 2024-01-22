Japan's convenience store sales rise 4.1% to record high in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Convenience store sales in Japan rose to a record high in 2023 for the second consecutive year with 4.1 percent growth, driven by the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, a surge in inbound tourists and an unusually hot summer, an industry body said Monday. The same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators gained for the third straight year to 11.2 trillion yen ($76 billion) in 2023, according to the Japan Franchise Association. Japan's decision in May to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza and a resurgence in foreign tourists helped cus...