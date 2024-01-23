Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, though advances were limited as investors locked in gains a day after the key Japanese indexes closed at 34-year highs.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 188.09 points, or 0.51 percent, from Monday to 36,735.04. The broader Topix index was up 10.89 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,555.81.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical and marine transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.11-14 yen compared with 148.05-15 ...