Nikkei hits new 34-yr intraday high in morning on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning with the Nikkei index briefly hitting a fresh 34-year intraday high, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 373.32 points, or 1.02 percent, from Monday to 36,920.27. The broader Topix index was up 16.94 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,561.86.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the lower 148 yen range in the morning as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the results of a Bank of Japan policy meeting.

At noon, the dollar fetched 148.22-23 yen compared with 148.05-15 yen in New York and 148.04-05 yen in Toky...