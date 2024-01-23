U.S. Republican primary in New Hampshire could decide Haley’s fate

Newsfrom Japan

The second contest in the race for the U.S. Republican presidential nomination will take place in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with the outcome possibly determining the fate of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s candidacy as she desperately battles to catch up with Donald Trump.

The nation’s first Republican primary for the November presidential election is now a two-person race between the 77-year-old former president and Haley, who has the endorsement of popular New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

The primary comes two days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his bid for the nomination and end...