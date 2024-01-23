Tokyo stocks fall after Nikkei’s rise to 34-yr high on BOJ decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, as investor moves to lock in gains erased earlier advances that had lifted the Nikkei index to a 34-year intraday high after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultraloose monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 29.38 points, or 0.08 percent, from Monday at 36,517.57. The broader Topix index finished 2.85 points, or 0.11 percent, lower at 2,542.07.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, land transportation and textile issues.

The U.S. dollar retreated to the upper 147 yen range in Tokyo after climbing t...