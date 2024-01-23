URGENT: 2 sent to hospital after explosion occurs near halted shinkansen
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Two people were sent to hospital on Tuesday afternoon following an explosion near the area where a shinkansen bullet train was halted in Saitama near Tokyo, investigative sources said. Local authorities are checking whether the blast was connected to work on restoring bullet train services between Tokyo and stations in eastern and central Japan that were suspended due to a power outage.