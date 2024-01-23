URGENT: Loose monetary stance to remain after negative rates end: BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that monetary conditions will remain accommodative even after the central bank decides to end negative interest rates, with the attainment of its 2 percent inflation target in sight. Ueda said services prices, not just those of goods, should rise for Japan to see the inflation goal achieved, noting that the likelihood of meeting the target is "gradually rising." Speaking after the end of a policy-setting meeting, Ueda said the BOJ wants to see whether a virtuous cycle of pay and price hikes is in place by looking at the outcome of forthcoming wage...