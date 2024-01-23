Japan's supermarket sales grow 2.4% in 2023 on price hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's supermarket sales in 2023 rose 2.4 percent from the previous year on a same-store basis, increasing for the fourth consecutive year on price hikes for food items and post-pandemic rises in travel and outdoor goods demand, an industry body said Tuesday. Sales at all supermarkets totaled 13.56 trillion yen ($91.9 billion), with price hikes in food items boosting overall sales despite shoppers buying fewer items, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association. On a same-store basis, food items, which account for about 70 percent of sales, climbed 3.1 percent. Sales of ready-made dishes r...