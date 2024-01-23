Japan business delegation starts 4-day visit to Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese business leaders kicked off a four-day China visit on Tuesday, during which delegation members are expected to meet with a senior ruling Communist Party official and explore cooperation in areas such as decarbonization efforts. Members of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren and the country's largest business lobby, and other entities are making the first such trip to China since September 2019, following a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The delegation is also expected to call on China to lift its ban on seafood imports from Japan. Beijing introduced the mea...