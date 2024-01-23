Football: Marinos defender Tsunoda joins Cardiff in full transfer

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos defender Ryotaro Tsunoda has joined Cardiff in the English second-tier Championship, the J-League Club announced Tuesday. Tsunoda, who signed his first professional contract with Marinos in the summer of 2021 and contributed to their 2022 J1 title, will spend the remainder of the European season on loan at Belgian first-division club Kortrijk, both clubs said. The 24-year-old becomes the second defender from Japan to move to Kortrijk this winter after 23-year-old Haruya Fujii joined them on a loan deal from Nagoya Grampus through the end of the season.