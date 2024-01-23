China seeks visa exemption treatment from Japan for diplomats

Newsfrom Japan

China has asked Japan to provide visa exemptions for Chinese nationals who hold diplomatic and official passports, an arrangement Tokyo currently offers to dozens of countries on a reciprocal basis, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Tuesday. Beijing has made the request as a condition to revive its pre-COVID unilateral practice of exempting visa requirements for Japanese short-term visitors, they said. The latest move was believed to be a concession as China had previously demanded equal visa-free treatment from Japan for Chinese short-term visitors. Between 2003 and 2020, ...