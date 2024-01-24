Bullet train services restart in east Japan after power outage

Newsfrom Japan

Bullet train services on eastern and central Japan sections resumed Wednesday, their operator said, after a power outage caused a shinkansen train to halt between two stations the previous day.

Although some services were canceled, bullet trains on the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku lines have been operating normally since the morning, East Japan Railway Co. said.

The company completed restoration work and removed the bullet train that lost power on Tuesday morning when it crossed a section of track in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, where an overhead electrical wire was hanging down.

The inc...