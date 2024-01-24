Tokyo stocks fall in morning on profit-taking after 34-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Wednesday morning, pressured by selling on the Dow Jones index’s overnight fall and moves to lock in gains following rises by the key Japanese indexes to 34-year highs during recent rallies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 249.42 points, or 0.68 percent, from Tuesday to 36,268.15. The broader Topix index was down 12.98 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,529.09.

The U.S. dollar maintained its firm tone and held to the lower 148 yen range as the currency was bought on expectations that the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan would widen follo...