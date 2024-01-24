Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking after recent 34-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors locked in gains after the key Japanese indexes hit 34-year highs in recent trading sessions, while the yen’s slight strengthening against the U.S. dollar further dented sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 291.09 points, or 0.80 percent, from Tuesday at 36,226.48. The broader Topix index finished 12.85 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 2,529.22.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, real estate and construction issues.

The U.S. dollar slipped to the upper 147 yen range as the currency was...