Toyota’s Daihatsu unit to recall over 320,000 minivehicles in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Safety scandal-hit Daihatsu Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp.'s small car manufacturing unit, said Wednesday it is recalling a total of 322,740 minivehicles in Japan due to a faulty door locking system.

The defect was uncovered during Daihatsu’s review of its vehicle safety testing, prompted by a conclusion from a third-party panel set up by the company that revealed decades-long safety test rigging.

The carmaker will replace the door parts of the Cast and Pixis Joy models produced between August 2015 and June 2023 to address the defect that could prevent the doors from unlocking in the event of a...