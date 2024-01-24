Football: JFA condemns online abuse of Japan keeper Suzuki

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima on Wednesday condemned online abuse directed at Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki while he has been playing at the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old Suzuki, whose father is of Ghanaian descent and mother is Japanese, received abusive messages via social media after playing in Japan’s 4-2 win over Vietnam and 2-1 defeat to Iraq in Group D.

“It’s simply unacceptable behavior, and we as the JFA firmly object to it,” Tashima said in a statement.

“We never tolerate actions that infringe human rights, honor or privacy. We will look to stamp it out and w...