Football: Japan beat Indonesia 3-1, advance to Asian Cup last 16

Newsfrom Japan

Ayase Ueda struck two goals and contributed to a third to help send Japan into the Asian Cup last 16 with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia on Wednesday.

The Samurai Blue came into their Group D finale at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium on the back of a shock 2-1 loss Friday to Iraq that meant the four-time Asian champions could not finish on top of the group.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu started World Cup standout Ritsu Doan on the right wing and Feyenoord’s Ueda up top among eight changes from the side that faced Iraq.

Ueda gave 17th-ranked Japan the lead just six minutes into the match against world No. 14...