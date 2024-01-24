Seoul court approves seizure of Japan firm’s funds over wartime labor

Newsfrom Japan

A South Korean court has granted a request to seize funds deposited by Japanese shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen Corp., made by a plaintiff who seeks compensation related to a wartime labor lawsuit, a lawyer in the case said Wednesday.

Last month, South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered the company to pay the plaintiff 50 million won ($37,400) for damages over forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule, and the plaintiff filed the request with the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 10 as the firm has not complied.

The request was granted Tuesday, according to the lawyer, and if the plaintiff r...