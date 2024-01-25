Tokyo stocks open slightly lower after U.S. Dow falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, as sentiment was dampened by an overnight fall of the U.S. Dow Jones index.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 112.48 points, or 0.31 percent, from Wednesday to 36,114.00. The broader Topix index was down 2.28 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,526.94.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, pharmaceutical and service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.58-59 yen compared with 147.45-55 yen in New York and 147.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was qu...