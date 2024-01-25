Tokyo stocks open slightly lower after U.S. Dow falls
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, as sentiment was dampened by an overnight fall of the U.S. Dow Jones index.
In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 112.48 points, or 0.31 percent, from Wednesday to 36,114.00. The broader Topix index was down 2.28 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,526.94.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, pharmaceutical and service issues.
At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.58-59 yen compared with 147.45-55 yen in New York and 147.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The euro was qu...