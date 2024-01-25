N. Korea says it test-fired new strategic cruise missile

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea said Thursday it has test-fired a new-type strategic cruise missile for the first time, state-run media reported, with the missile believed to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Wednesday’s test of the Pulhwasal-3-31 missile under development, which means “flaming arrow” in Korean, had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and nothing to do with the regional situation, the official Korean Central News Agency said, without providing details.

The South Korean military detected the launch into the Yellow Sea of several cruise missiles by North Korea on Wednesday mor...