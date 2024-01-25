Tokyo stocks mixed in morning amid concern about overheated market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning as advances led by technology issues were offset by some investors locking in gains following the recent strong performance of the Japanese market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 64.47 points, or 0.18 percent, from Wednesday to 36,162.01. The broader Topix index was up 0.30 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,529.52.

The U.S. dollar firmed in the upper 147 yen range as Japanese importers bought it for settlement purposes, dealers said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 147.70-73 yen compared with 147.45-55 yen in New York and 147.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p....