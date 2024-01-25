Japan to launch electronic immigration entry stands at Tokyo airport

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will introduce new electronic stands at Tokyo’s Haneda airport for foreign travelers to streamline providing necessary information at immigration and customs, allowing for speedier entry into the country in a drive to boost inbound tourism, it said Thursday.

At one of the country’s busiest airports, a roughly two-month trial run of 10 of the stands, which can capture facial images and scan fingerprints and passports, will begin on Jan. 31.

The service is expected to be formally launched after the trial run, possibly in April, and more of the stands will be installed at other airports, ac...