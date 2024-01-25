Tokyo stocks end higher on firm tech shares, profit-taking caps gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday as tech issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts, although the upside was limited as investors locked in gains from a recent market rally.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 9.99 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday at 36,236.47. The broader Topix index finished 2.70 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,531.92.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation and securities issues.

The U.S. dollar remained firm in the upper 147 yen range as Japanese importers bough...