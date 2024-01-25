Japan business group seeks end of China seafood ban in talks with Li

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese business delegation met Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and called for the end of China’s ban on seafood imports from Japan imposed over the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

The mission, which includes members of the country’s largest business lobby Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, also called on China to implement its counterespionage law in a transparent manner and strive to improve its strained ties with the United States as part of its recommendations submitted to the premier.

Li said now is an...