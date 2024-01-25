Gov't estimates central Japan quake damage will reach 2.6 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Thursday said damage to infrastructure from the earthquake that rocked central Japan on New Year's Day may reach a maximum 2.6 trillion yen ($17.6 billion). The magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan has added a layer of uncertainty over the economy, amid concerns about the negative effects of aggressive monetary tightening in advanced economies and a Chinese slowdown. "Full attention should be given to the economic impact of the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake," the government said, noting inflation, the conflict in the Middle East and volati...