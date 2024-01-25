Football: Messi to travel to Japan on Miami’s preseason tour

Newsfrom Japan

Lionel Messi has been named to Inter Miami’s traveling squad announced Thursday for the Major League Soccer club’s preseason fixtures in Asia.

Miami will play matches in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 before concluding their tour with a game on Feb. 7 against Vissel Kobe at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also in the squad.