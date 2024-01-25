Retrieval of melted fuel at Fukushima reactor will not start by March

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant said Thursday it has given up on a plan to begin retrieving debris that contains melted nuclear fuel at the No. 2 reactor within the current fiscal year through March due to technical difficulties.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. now aims to start the process by October this year at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, whose reactors were severely damaged by the loss of cooling functions triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

Taking out the highly radioactive mixture of melted nuclear fuel and debr...