Taliban releases Kyodo News Afghan reporter after 8-day detainment

Newsfrom Japan

An Afghan male reporter at Kyodo News' Kabul bureau who was detained by the Taliban interim government of Afghanistan last week was released Thursday, his family said. The man was detained for eight days after being summoned by the Taliban's intelligence agency on Jan. 17. The following day, an individual believed to be from the agency came to the bureau to seize computers and cameras. The Taliban regime was toppled by U.S.-led forces by the end of 2001 for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind terror attacks on Sept. 11 that year. They returned to power just before ...