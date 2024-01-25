Football: Japan to face Bahrain in Asian Cup Round of 16

Sports

Japan, who finished second in Asian Cup Group D, will enter the knockout phase against Bahrain, who grabbed Group E’s top spot Thursday with a 1-0 win over Jordan.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said of the matchup, “We must never go into a game in a way that hands momentum to our opponents.”

Japan failed to win its group due to a 2-1 loss to Iraq, another team from the Middle East, that scored two first-half goals.

“There was some sense within the team that we needed to dominate games,” Moriyasu said. “But realistically, we can’t dominate. We have to create space...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer