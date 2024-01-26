Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, weighed down by a decline of tech issues following the overnight drop of a key U.S. semiconductor index.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 401.40 points, or 1.11 percent, from Thursday to 35,835.07. The broader Topix index was down 24.27 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,507.65.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 147 yen range in Tokyo amid a lack of major trading incentives, dealers said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 147.63-66 yen compared with 147.60-70 yen in New York and 147.67-69 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0843-0847...