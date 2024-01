Football: Bahrain’s Pizzi confident of last-16 result against Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Bahrain have “high morale” heading into their last-16 clash against Japan at the Asian Cup in Qatar, manager Juan Antonio Pizzi said Thursday.

The Middle Eastern side booked their meeting with the four-time Asian champions by winning Group E with a 1-0 victory over Jordan.

Group D runners-up Japan had been on course for a showdown with arch-rivals South Korea until Jurgen Klinsmann’s team conceded a late equalizer to draw 3-3 with Malaysia in their Group E finale.

Wednesday’s knockout match against Japan at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha will be a rematch of sorts for Pizzi, who managed Saudi Arab...