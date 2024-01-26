Football: Yamane thrilled by MLS challenge with LA Galaxy

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese 2022 World Cup defender Miki Yamane vowed Thursday to hit the ground running with the LA Galaxy in North America’s Major League Soccer following his move from Kawasaki Frontale in the J-League.

“I wanted to know how much I can do in a place where everything is different, including the language, soccer and culture,” the 30-year-old fullback told a press conference.

Yamane, who won the 2020 and 2021 J1 titles with Kawasaki, joins previous Japan captain Maya Yoshida at the Galaxy and hopes to help the side improve from its 13th-place finish in the 14-team MLS Western Conference in the 20...