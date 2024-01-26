Tokyo stocks end lower on caution over recent gains, tech issues dive

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, as caution about recent sharp rises prompted investors to lock in gains across broader sectors, with tech issues posting steep losses following the overnight fall of a key U.S. semiconductor index.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 485.40 points, or 1.34 percent, from Thursday at 35,751.07. The broader Topix index finished 34.27 points, or 1.35 percent, lower at 2,497.65.

Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market lost ground except for rubber product issues. Decliners were led by marine transportation, bank and electric appliance issues. ...