Baseball: JTB to sell tour packages for Ohtani's Dodgers debut series

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. said Friday it will offer tour packages for the March 20-21 MLB season-opening Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The announcement came as JTB and Major League Baseball agreed to a new multi-year international partnership. The two-game series in South Korea is set to mark Shohei Ohtani's regular-season debut with the Dodgers. Japanese compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who also signed a lucrative deal with the Dodgers this offseason, might pitch in the series. The tour packages are expected to be available in February, according to J...