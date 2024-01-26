Japan revokes approval for 3 Daihatsu models on safety test rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport ministry on Friday revoked the certification necessary for the mass production of three models of truck built by Daihatsu Motor Co. over safety test rigging. The three models are the Gran Max light commercial vehicle, the Town Ace, which Daihatsu produces for Toyota Motor Corp., and the Bongo for Mazda Motor Corp. Daihatsu, the small-car unit of Toyota, used timers to activate airbags in collision tests for those models rather than using sensors as required, the ministry said. "We take the revocation seriously and will strive to reform the company with legal compliance as our...