Foreign entries to Japan rise 6-fold in 2023 after COVID measures end

The number of foreigners entering Japan jumped about six-fold from the previous year to 25.83 million in 2023, following the end of COVID-19 border control measures in April, data from the Immigration Services Agency showed Friday.

With the return of inbound tourists, foreign entries to Japan have recovered to 80 percent of their highest-ever recorded level of 31.19 million, logged in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the data showed.

The short-term stay visa, issued for purposes such as tourism and business trips, was the most common permit to be issued at around 23.13 million, surging eight tim...