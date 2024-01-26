Tokyo Metro may be listed as early as fiscal 2024

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese central and Tokyo metropolitan governments are aiming for a stock listing of Tokyo Metro Co., an operator of the capital's subway, as early as fiscal 2024 starting April, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The central government owns 53.4 percent of the company, with the metropolitan government holding the remaining 46.6 percent. The two governments are considering selling about half of their combined shares, the sources said. The plan comes as the Japanese stock market is booming, with the Nikkei index hitting 34-year highs earlier this month, fueled by heightened expe...