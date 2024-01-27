Football: Liverpool manager Klopp to step down at end of season

Newsfrom Japan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side including Japan captain Wataru Endo sit atop the English Premier League, announced Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season. The 56-year-old German took charge of Liverpool in October 2015 and guided them to the Champions League trophy in the 2018-19 season as well as their first English top-flight title in 30 years the following campaign. Klopp signed Endo from Stuttgart over the summer and his side could still win all four trophies available to them this term after reaching the League Cup final as well as advancing in the FA Cup and Eu...