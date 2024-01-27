Airline resumes flights to quake-hit airport in central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways resumed its flights to and from an airport in central Japan on Saturday, almost a month after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake hit the region on New Year's Day and left its runway damaged. While regular flights connecting Noto airport in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, and Tokyo's Haneda airport are limited to one round-trip per day on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through February, it is hoped they will help bring volunteer workers to quake-hit areas to assist their recovery from the disaster, which left more than 230 dead. Before the quake struck the Noto Peninsula on the Sea o...