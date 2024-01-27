Baseball: Lotte ace Sasaki voices desire to play in MLB in future

Newsfrom Japan

Lotte Marines flamethrower Roki Sasaki said Saturday he has expressed his desire to one day play Major League Baseball ever since joining the Pacific League club. The 22-year-old, who in 2022 became the youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game in Japan, agreed to terms Friday on his contract with Lotte for the upcoming season. "I have the desire to play in the U.S. major leagues in the future," Sasaki told a press conference. "I've been communicating every year. I believe the club understands it too." Sasaki agreed to his latest deal with Lotte only six days before the team is set to hold its ...