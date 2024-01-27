Football: 19-year-old forward Kumata joins Genk on loan from FC Tokyo
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
FC Tokyo forward Naoki Kumata is joining Belgian top-division club Genk on a loan deal until the end of December, the J-League side announced Friday. The 19-year-old from Fukushima Prefecture played for Japan at the U-20 World Cup last year in Argentina, where they went out in the group stage. Kumata scored one goal in eight J1 appearances last term for FC Tokyo.