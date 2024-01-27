Football: Kobe sink Urawa in dramatic Empress's Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

INAC Kobe Leonessa netted in the dying minutes to level 1-1 and forced extra time before edging Urawa Reds 6-5 in the penalty shootout as they claimed the Empress's Cup for the seventh time on Saturday. Kobe leveled in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time after Japan striker Mina Tanaka's shot from a tight angle drew a Urawa handball, allowing former national team forward Megumi Takase to roll home from the spot at Yodoko Sakura Stadium in Osaka. Urawa's seventh shootout taker Miki Ito hit the post to hand the win to Kobe, who came close to scoring the winner in the second half of ext...