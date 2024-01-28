Global tourism to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024: U.N. agency

Newsfrom Japan

Global tourism will likely achieve a full recovery from the COVID-19 shock in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region having lagged behind other destinations in the number of tourist arrivals, according to an estimate by a U.N. agency. Last year saw an estimated 1.29 billion international tourists globally, about 88 percent of the number in 2019, led by a strong recovery in the Middle East that reported a 22 percent gain in arrivals compared with four years earlier. Compared with 2019 levels, tourist arrivals last year recovered to 94 percent in Europe, 96 percent in Africa and 90 percent in the Am...